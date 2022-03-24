ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Trading 1.2% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Rating) rose 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.