Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of ESEA opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.88 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Euroseas will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Euroseas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Euroseas by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Euroseas in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Euroseas by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Euroseas by 21.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

