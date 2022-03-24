Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.80 million-$99 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

EVBG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.18. 854,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,639. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.