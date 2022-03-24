Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $87.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $197,480,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,250. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

