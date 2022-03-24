Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Exagen updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 91,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,536. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $141.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.72. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.
About Exagen (Get Rating)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
