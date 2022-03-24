Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 368,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 116,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Excelsior Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$105.12 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 3,869 hectares located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.