Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Exelon stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Exelon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Exelon by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

