eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41. Approximately 512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,076,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $322,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 361,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,813. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,397,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in eXp World by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in eXp World by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

