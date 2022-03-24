Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $97.37 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.24. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

