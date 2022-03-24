Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.13. 27,716,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,801,293. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.61.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

