Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.45. 17,516,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,173,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

