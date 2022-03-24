Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in HNI by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

HNI stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.95. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. HNI’s payout ratio is 91.85%.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $87,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

