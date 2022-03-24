Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 201.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 689,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,522,000 after buying an additional 82,480 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.10.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

