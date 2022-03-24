Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $11.82 on Thursday, reaching $581.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $592.43 and a 200-day moving average of $654.16. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $467.22 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $787.29.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

