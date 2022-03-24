Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 2,080 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Orange by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Orange by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 10,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,049. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.