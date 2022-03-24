Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 85 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,720. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.72.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

