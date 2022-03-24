Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $100,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 18,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,119,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.56. 7,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,102. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

