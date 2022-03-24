Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $674,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after buying an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avery Dennison by 30.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after buying an additional 89,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,146. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.83.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

