Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,070,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. 136,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,461,070. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,273,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.