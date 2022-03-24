Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,508,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CF Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 69,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,364. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

