Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 7,758.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock remained flat at $$4.99 during trading hours on Thursday. 158,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,805,784. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

