Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 56,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,913. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.67. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.76 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.