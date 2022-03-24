Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Trims Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

SMDV traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.99. 31,032 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.55.

