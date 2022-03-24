Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Down 0.1%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €49.38 ($54.26) and last traded at €49.74 ($54.66). Approximately 43,238 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €49.78 ($54.70).

FIE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.80 ($81.10).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.18 and a 200 day moving average of €57.23.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

