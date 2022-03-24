Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 9,200 Shares

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $90,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,180 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $51,178.40.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 359,265 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,542,352.90.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 60,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,729. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $5,706,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $3,472,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $3,344,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $1,984,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (Get Rating)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.