First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) versus Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Financial Survey

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First High-School Education Group and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Technical Institute 0 0 3 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 337.50%. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.29%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Universal Technical Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 0.68 $11.71 million N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.86 $14.58 million $0.39 22.44

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than First High-School Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 7.78% 27.11% 6.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats First High-School Education Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training and these operations are managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

