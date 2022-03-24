First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.39. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$42.85.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$215,646,462. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,125,362. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,912.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

