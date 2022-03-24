First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$41.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.32.

Shares of FM opened at C$41.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total value of C$2,995,691.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,912.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

