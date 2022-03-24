First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $79.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,473. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock worth $648,497. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 989.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

