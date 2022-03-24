Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,491 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,402 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,061,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.