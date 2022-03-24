Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

