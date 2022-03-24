Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,770,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,866,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,361,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

