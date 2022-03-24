Font (FONT) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Font (FONT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Font has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Font has a market cap of $238,086.97 and approximately $2,006.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Font

FONT is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

