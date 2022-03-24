Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,118 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF makes up 3.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 96.80% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $18,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

