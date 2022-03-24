Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.92

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $24.70. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 24,771 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
