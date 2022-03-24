Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.92

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $24.70. Forum Energy Technologies shares last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 24,771 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $134.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.63.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:FET)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.