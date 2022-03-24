Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

