Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,647. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

