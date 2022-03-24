Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and approximately $23.94 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.07 or 0.07058254 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,035.58 or 1.00066855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043776 BTC.

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,791,591,604 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.