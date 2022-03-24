Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

