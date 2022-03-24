FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

RAIL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $5.84. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $93.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 222,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 3,303.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 296,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 30.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

