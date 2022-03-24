Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €58.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($91.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($53.52) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.62 ($72.11).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €59.24 ($65.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €50.98 ($56.02) and a one year high of €71.14 ($78.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.82.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

