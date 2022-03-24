Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives €43.87 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FREGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.87 ($48.21).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FRA:FRE traded down €0.24 ($0.26) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €32.09 ($35.26). 1,102,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €36.92. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

