Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 2,821,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -21.67.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

