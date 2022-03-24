Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 115,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,746,636 shares.The stock last traded at $11.36 and had previously closed at $11.15.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.44.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. Frontier Group’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 139.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

