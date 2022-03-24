fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in fuboTV by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after buying an additional 723,536 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 229,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,288,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,231,849. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

