FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Million

Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce $33.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.03 million and the lowest is $25.90 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $13.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $139.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 million to $155.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $152.33 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,832,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 312,319 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,993 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FCEL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,142,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,326,158. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 4.46. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $15.55.
About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.
