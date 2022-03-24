FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Million

Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce $33.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.03 million and the lowest is $25.90 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $13.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $139.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 million to $155.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $152.33 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,832,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 215.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,214 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 312,319 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,993 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 22,142,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,326,158. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 4.46. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

