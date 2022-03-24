Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 180,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 7,887,368 shares.The stock last traded at $7.37 and had previously closed at $7.80.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

