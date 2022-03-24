Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) & Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Critical Comparison

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Fuse Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 1 1 4 0 2.50 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.34%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is more favorable than Fuse Science.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte 32.72% 24.36% 13.74% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Fuse Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte $430.10 million 5.71 $140.86 million $2.89 19.98 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has higher revenue and earnings than Fuse Science.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte beats Fuse Science on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport. The Tourist segment includes Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo airports. The Regional segment consists of Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas. The Border segment comprises of Ciudad Juárez and Reynosa. The Hotel segment manages the Terminal 2 NH Collection Hotel and the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel. The Industrial Park segment operates the OMA-VYNMSA Industrial Park. The Other segment refers to the holding company and its service companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

About Fuse Science (Get Rating)

Fuse Science, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations. The company was founded by Adam Adler and Aitan Zacharin on September 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

