FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.68. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

BMY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

