FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Raised by Analyst

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) – Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -145.19 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 141,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at $7,283,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Cameco by 41.9% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

